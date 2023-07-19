ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced an investment into the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure on Wednesday, July 19.

The governor announced that $29 million dollars will be spent to support charging stations for electric vehicles at workplaces and multi-family buildings statewide. The announcement comes as the state has reached a milestone of 150,000 electric vehicles on the road. The allocation will also support the state’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050 and the requirement for all new passenger vehicles sold to be zero emission by 2035.

“New York’s climate and clean transportation leadership is reducing air pollution and emissions through solution-based investments in charging infrastructure and rebates,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “Providing cleaner air in communities that face high vehicle traffic, particularly those that are historically marginalized, is an essential step to improving the state’s quality of life while building a more sustainable future for residents, workers, and visitors alike.”

A total of $15 million was added to the Charge Ready NY 2.0 initiative, which allows eligible entities to save up to 50 percent on installation costs for Level 2 chargers, which charge vehicles that will be parked for a few hours at a time. $12 million will be used to facilitate charging station installation at workplaces and multi-family buildings, with an incentive of $2,000 per port or $2,500 in communities considered disadvantaged. Publicly owned facilities in disadvantaged communities will be eligible for a $4,000 incentive.

$3 million will also be dedicated to workplaces and multi-family buildings that hold “ride and drive” community events, purchase electric fleet vehicles, or offer free charging.

$14 million of the allocation has been added to the state’s Drive Clean Rebate, which reduces upfront costs for people who are considering buying an electric vehicle. Rebates range from $500 to $2,000 on eligible models.

“Electric vehicle adoption is rapidly accelerating in New York, and as more drivers make the switch, deploying charging infrastructure to match demand is essential,” New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President Doreen Harris said in a statement. “The additional support announced today through Charge Ready NY 2.0 and the Drive Clean Rebate will not only make convenient charging more accessible but also help lower the cost of purchasing a new vehicle -providing complementary opportunities for more New Yorkers to join the EV revolution.”