ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that she has made millions of dollars available — and signed new legislation — to combat hate crimes.

The governor announced more than $51 million in grants through the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes program to strengthen safety and security measures at organizations that are at risk of hate crimes. The funding is the largest amount ever made available by the program, which began in 2017.

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, 947 hate crimes were reported last year by police departments and sheriff’s offices in New York State, the most in the past five years and an increase of over 20 percent from 2021. Nine of those came from Oneida and Otsego Counties, with four of those coming from the Utica Police Department.

“Hate has absolutely no place in our state, and we will continue to do whatever it takes to make sure every New Yorker is safe from baseless violence that stems from prejudice,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “This is a historic investment in the communities that need our help the most, and with these funds, New York’s most at-risk organizations will be able to invest in the security measures they need to stay safe. In the face of disgusting vitriol and violence, I want to be clear: we are not afraid. If you attack one of us, you attack us all — and no one wins a fight against New Yorkers.”

Almost $9 million of the $51 million will go toward 187 cybersecurity projects. This is the first time since the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Program began that funding will be made to address cybersecurity issues. Along with the new cybersecurity funding, the grants are used to support exterior and interior security improvements, including fencing, access controls and security training.

The governor also signed legislation on Tuesday that requires college campuses across the state to review current policies regarding hate and bias-related crimes. The legislation also specifically requires campuses to report and post hate crime offenses, and to modernize their disclosure of such crimes.

Colleges will also be required to adopt a plan providing for the investigation of hate crimes on their campuses. Administrations will be further required to inform incoming students about hate crime prevention measures.

“Hate and intolerance have no place in New York, and as rates of hate crimes continue to rise across our country—often based on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability—we are pleased to see Governor Hochul use all possible means to safeguard New Yorkers,” SUNY Chancellor John King said in a statement. “SUNY is committed to ensuring the security and sense of belonging of all members of the campus community, and we will continue to build on our efforts to inform, support, and protect SUNY’s students, faculty, and staff.”