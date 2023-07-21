SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be in Syracuse Friday to host a “groundbreaking” event for the I-81 project.

It’s the most momentous and formal step in the project’s 15-year history, slowed by frequent studies and, more recently, lawsuits.

This is the ground that will be broken in a few hours to commemorate a formal launch of the I-81 project, hosted by @GovKathyHochul and @SenSchumer. While parts of the design are still being litigated, the plan calls for a monumental change to the regional transportation system. pic.twitter.com/PgN3Emp56z — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) July 21, 2023

Governor Hochul and Leader Schumer will be joined by Mitch Landrieu, a Senior Advisor to the President of the United States focused on infrastructure investments.

The ceremonial groundbreaking of the project

The I-81 project has been highlighted by President Joe Biden as a signature example of his bipartisan infrastructure act.

Last year, the State Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration together signed a Record of Decision giving formal approval.

You will be able to watch a live stream of the event in the video player above at 11 a.m. Friday.