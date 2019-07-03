Government photos show “dangerous overcrowding” at Border Patrol facilities in Texas

(CBS) — The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) internal watchdog found squalid conditions in several detention centers for migrant families and children in Texas, including “serious” overcrowding, minors going without hot meals for days and detainees begging not to be returned to their cells, according to a new report released Tuesday.

The DHS Office of Inspector General publicly released its findings — along with photos documenting the overcrowding in detention cells — on Tuesday after it conducted inspections of five Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities in south Texas in June.

“We are concerned that overcrowding and prolonged detention represent an immediate risk to the health and safety of DHS agents and officers, and to those detained,” the report said.

Overcrowding was rampant in the facilities in the Rio Grande Valley. More than 50 women were crammed in one cell designed to hold 40 male juveniles when investigators visited in June. In another one, designated for 41 detainees, 71 men were packed inside, with some of them signaling their prolonged detention to the inspectors.

On the left, 51 adult women seen held in a cell meant to hold 40 juvenile males at the Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, on June 12, 2019. On the right, 71 men are held in a cell meant to hold 41 women. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY INSPECTOR GENERAL

Along with mass overcrowding in detention cells for children, adults and families, the agency said it found that detainees were held in CBP custody for a “prolonged” periods of time. In all of the inspected facilities, more than 2,500 unaccompanied children had been held for more than three days, a violation of the Flores court settlement that governs the care of minors in U.S. custody. About 50 children under the age of 7 had been in custody for over two weeks, the report said.

According to the inspector general, three of the five facilities were not providing detained children access to showers or clean clothes. In two facilities, minors had not been given a hot meal until the inspectors arrived.

Families held at an overcrowded Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, on June 10, 2019. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY INSPECTOR GENERAL

The report also detailed living conditions for detained single adults and families that were so grim that detainees made every effort to not be in their cells. Migrants reported getting constipated because of a strict bologna sandwich diet. Most had not showered while in CBP custody and were instead given cleaning wipes for personal hygiene.

In one CBP facility, migrants who had been removed from their cells while the rooms were being cleaned refused to go back. The desperation got to the point that Border Patrol officers dispatched a special operations unit to demonstrate they were “prepared to use force if necessary.” Some migrants purposely clogged toilets with socks so that they would be released from their cells. The inspector general also noted some migrants attempted to escape during maintenance in the facility.

Raising safety concerns about migrants and officers, one senior CBP manager interviewed by inspectors called the situation “a ticking time bomb.”

Eighty-eight men in a cell meant to hold 41 people at the Border Patrol’s Fort Brown station in Texas on June 12, 2019. The OIG said some signalled “prolonged detention to OIG staff.”DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY INSPECTOR GENERAL

CBP oversees short-term detention for all categories of detained migrants, from single adults to children. Minors in particular are supposed to be transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) within 72 hours of their apprehension by Border Patrol officers.