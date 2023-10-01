GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced she will be hosting a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to provide an update on the search for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena, who was reported missing during a camping trip at Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, New York. An AMBER alert was activated on October 1 at 9:35 a.m.

Police say Sena was taken under circumstances that lead law enforcement officials to believe she is in imminent danger. A 911 call was made Saturday evening at 6:47 p.m. State Police troopers arrived to the scene at 7 p.m.

Sena was riding her bike Saturday evening with friends whom she’d describe as her cousins. Hochul said she wanted to ride her bike around Loop A one more time by herself. After 15 minutes, no one had seen or heard from Charlotte.

Hochul said Sena is in the fourth grade and she has two sisters. Sena is described as 5’1″ and weighs approximately 90 pounds.

A command post was established around the park. More than 70 members of law enforcement in addition to an underwater search team, underwater search team, and forest rangers are assisting in the search for the 9-year-old.

Anyone who’s seen Charlotte Sena is asked to call 911 or State Police (518) 477-9333.