ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, a statewide initiative to give priority consideration for up to $650 million in state discretionary funds to municipalities committed to housing growth.

The program was first announced earlier this summer as part of a series of executive actions promoting the increase of housing across the state.

The program invites municipalities to apply for Pro-Housing Community certification. Certified communities will receive priority over other localities in their applications for certain discretionary funds, including the following initiatives:

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

NY Forward program

Regional Council Capital Fund

Capital projects from the Market New York program

New York Main Street program

Long Island Investment Fund

Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund

Public Transportation Modernization Enhancement Program.

Any other funding where future appropriation language designates it as a Pro-Housing Community program

“Communities willing to help us solve the housing crisis should be first in line for State discretionary funding,” Governor Hochul said. “Increasing the housing supply in New York is critical, and I’m using every tool a governor has at her disposal to make an impact. I look forward to visiting Certified Pro-Housing communities across New York to celebrate their accomplishments in the months to come.”

Localities downstate can qualify for the certification by submitting documentation that their housing stock has increased by 1% in the last year or 3% percent over the previous three years. Localities upstate can qualify with documentation showing their housing stock increased by 0.33% in the last year or 1% over the previous three years.

“Local governments are a critical part of the solution to the housing shortage in New York State and we now have a program in place to reward them for their efforts,” said NYS Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas. “Communities who do their part to increase housing supply will receive a boost in their applications for some of the State’s most in-demand discretionary funding streams. This is a win-win for everyone and an important step toward growing the housing that New York needs.”

Communities that have yet to see housing growth can also become certified for the program by passing a resolution stating their commitment to the initiative’s principles. The Pro-Housing Communities Program builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to addressing New York’s housing crisis.