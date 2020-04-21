Gov. Cuomo gives update on testing after meeting with President Trump

(NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing Tuesday evening after traveling to Washington and meeting with President Trump. He said they spoke about a number of issues facing New York and the country.

The Governor and the President spoke about tests and how to ramp up mass testing. Cuomo said that his administration is dedicated to increasing the number of daily tests given to 40,000, putting the state’s lab system at max capacity. Currently, 20,000 people are administered tests daily. The 40,000 tests would be a combination of diagnostic testing and antibody testing.

The Governor said this process would take weeks and they have support from the Federal Government. He broke down the responsibilities of each entity and how they support each other.

Cuomo said it is on the state to determine where, when and how many tests are given. It is also responsible for processing the tests and then tracing the points of contact of an infected person.

The Federal Government is responsible to help national manufacturers open supply lines to ramp up test production. It is also their responsibility to help aquire tests to curb states bidding against each other.

The Governor also pressed the President to lean on Congress to include state funding in the next round of coronavirus relief legislation. Cuomo said the President understood and would ask Congress for state funds.

The final topic the Governor and President discussed the state’s responsibility to reimburse the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) 25% of costs incurred while dealing with an emergency. The governor requested that New York be exempt from this payment. He said that it would be disproportionate to the hardest-hit state to have to repay that money. Cuomo said the President assured him that he would do what he could to help New York from paying that money.