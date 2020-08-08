Gov. Cuomo: “This is not the time to get complacent”

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.
Despite increasing infection rates across the country and in our region, we continue to see our numbers hold at low levels, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers to change their behavior and our data-driven, phased reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “While our numbers remain low and steady, this is not the time to get complacent — we must focus on protecting our hard-won progress now. Remember, wear your mask, socially distance and above all, stay New York Tough.”
Saturday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 573 (-6)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 84
- Hospital Counties – 29
- Number ICU – 133 (-6)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 64 (-2)
- Total Discharges – 73,609 (+79)
- Deaths – 5
- Total Deaths – 25,195
Of the 74,857 test results reported to New York State Friday, 703, or 0.93 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.9%
|Central New York
|0.6%
|0.8%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.7%
|0.8%
|0.8%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.0%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.5%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|New York City
|1.1%
|1.1%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.4%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|1.2%
|1.2%
|Western New York
|0.9%
|1.7%
|1.7%
The Governor also confirmed 703 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 420,345 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 420,345 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,581
|8
|Allegany
|79
|0
|Broome
|1,120
|5
|Cattaraugus
|165
|1
|Cayuga
|151
|0
|Chautauqua
|253
|4
|Chemung
|171
|3
|Chenango
|215
|0
|Clinton
|127
|0
|Columbia
|539
|4
|Cortland
|95
|0
|Delaware
|105
|1
|Dutchess
|4,600
|11
|Erie
|8,850
|59
|Essex
|55
|0
|Franklin
|54
|0
|Fulton
|295
|2
|Genesee
|277
|0
|Greene
|291
|0
|Hamilton
|8
|0
|Herkimer
|273
|3
|Jefferson
|140
|0
|Lewis
|41
|2
|Livingston
|176
|2
|Madison
|412
|0
|Monroe
|4,922
|21
|Montgomery
|172
|2
|Nassau
|43,628
|48
|Niagara
|1,494
|3
|NYC
|227,584
|326
|Oneida
|2,142
|13
|Onondaga
|3,565
|9
|Ontario
|357
|0
|Orange
|11,156
|27
|Orleans
|298
|1
|Oswego
|253
|2
|Otsego
|116
|0
|Putnam
|1,447
|1
|Rensselaer
|761
|2
|Rockland
|13,936
|11
|Saratoga
|755
|3
|Schenectady
|1,058
|3
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|22
|0
|Seneca
|89
|2
|St. Lawrence
|263
|0
|Steuben
|298
|1
|Suffolk
|43,749
|68
|Sullivan
|1,488
|0
|Tioga
|193
|0
|Tompkins
|234
|1
|Ulster
|2,057
|8
|Warren
|308
|1
|Washington
|257
|1
|Wayne
|249
|0
|Westchester
|36,180
|44
|Wyoming
|116
|0
|Yates
|56
|0
Friday, there were five deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,195. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Queens
|1
|Rensselaer
|1