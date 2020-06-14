Gov. Cuomo signs legislation affirming the ‘right to record law enforcement’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill affirming the right to record law enforcement activity.
The “New Yorker’s Right To Monitor Act” also allows members of the public to maintain custody of any recordings they make, and the instruments used to make those recordings. Meaning items like cellphones cannot be confiscated by police purely because they have been used to film an arrest.
Cuomo said:
“Transparency is critical to renewing the community’s trust and confidence in our policing systems. Stopping police abuse vindicates the overwhelming majority – 99.9 percent – of police who are there to do the right thing, and by making clear that all New Yorkers have the right to record and keep recordings of police activity we can help restore trust in the police-community relationship.”GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO
