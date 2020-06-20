1  of  74
Gov. Cuomo says Yankees, Mets to begin spring training as soon as this week

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Washington, May 27, 2020. (AP /Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference for the media where he announced a big move for baseball fans.

Cuomo said that there is a plan in place for New York’s Major League Baseball teams to hold spring training in New York State.

“I can’t remember the last time we had spring training in New York,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said that discussions are happening between the MLB association and its players to have spring training start as early as next week. The Yankees are planning to hold their spring training at Yankee Stadium, while the Mets will hold theirs at Citi Field.

“Spring training in New York, that is a really great development. That’s where I think they should always be,” Cuomo said. “This is the first bit of really good news when it comes to baseball that we’ve had in a long time.”

While a final decision is still up in the air about a major league baseball season, the Mets organization says a soft training camp could be happening as early as next week.

Cuomo said he hopes the MLB can come to an agreement about having at least a partial season.

Cuomo said, “Hope they make a quick agreement. We’ll be at the front of the line to welcome them.”

Cuomo didn’t hold back his enthusiasm for spring training coming back to New York.

“I’m going to make it my business to go by, drop in, even if I’m not invited,” he said.

