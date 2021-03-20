Gov. Cuomo says hospitalizations are at lowest since December 5

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday. Hospitalizations dropped to 4,513, the lowest since December 5. ICU patients dropped to 909, the lowest since December 6. Intubations dropped to 575, the lowest since December 13.
“New Yorkers have fought through this pandemic by being vigilant, and even though the vaccine is here, we need everyone to continue being smart until we’re able to vaccinate everyone who wants it,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are working 24/7 to get vaccines into arms quickly, safely and equitably — and we will not rest until that’s done. In the meantime, everyone should continue washing their hands, staying socially distanced and masking up. We’re going to get through this and defeat the COVID beast together, but there’s more work to be done before we get to the light at the end of the tunnel.” Cuomo: ‘Don’t underestimate this virus’
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 258,129
- Total Positive – 7,623
- Percent Positive – 2.95%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.26%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,513 (-14)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -104
- Patients Newly Admitted – 567
- Hospital Counties – 48
- Number ICU – 909 (-15)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 575 (-12)
- Total Discharges – 156,366 (+506)
- Deaths – 62
- Total Deaths – 39,870
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|95
|0.01%
|32%
|Central New York
|39
|0.01%
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|137
|0.01%
|42%
|Long Island
|825
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|506
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|58
|0.01%
|40%
|New York City
|2,616
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|19
|0.00%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|76
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|142
|0.01%
|37%
|Statewide
|4,513
|0.02%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|236
|187
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|182
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|248
|38%
|Long Island
|857
|674
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|681
|389
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|70
|28%
|New York City
|2,598
|2,082
|22%
|North Country
|58
|23
|53%
|Southern Tier
|126
|69
|49%
|Western New York
|545
|321
|41%
|Statewide
|5,857
|4,245
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.85%
|1.89%
|1.90%
|Central New York
|0.91%
|0.88%
|0.90%
|Finger Lakes
|1.72%
|1.70%
|1.75%
|Long Island
|4.49%
|4.46%
|4.43%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.66%
|4.54%
|4.61%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.61%
|1.60%
|1.70%
|New York City
|4.15%
|4.10%
|4.03%
|North Country
|1.53%
|1.37%
|1.32%
|Southern Tier
|0.63%
|0.60%
|0.59%
|Western New York
|1.92%
|2.13%
|2.32%
|Statewide
|3.28%
|3.26%
|3.26%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|4.90%
|4.85%
|4.65%
|Brooklyn
|4.40%
|4.49%
|4.27%
|Manhattan
|2.87%
|2.75%
|2.66%
|Queens
|4.94%
|5.04%
|4.87%
|Staten Island
|4.79%
|4.85%
|4.51%
Of the 1,773,378 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|21,914
|47
|Allegany
|2,976
|5
|Broome
|16,084
|58
|Cattaraugus
|4,639
|13
|Cayuga
|5,519
|7
|Chautauqua
|7,681
|21
|Chemung
|6,616
|18
|Chenango
|2,639
|14
|Clinton
|3,971
|9
|Columbia
|3,572
|8
|Cortland
|3,329
|4
|Delaware
|1,771
|19
|Dutchess
|24,571
|162
|Erie
|69,936
|342
|Essex
|1,411
|2
|Franklin
|2,242
|8
|Fulton
|3,614
|18
|Genesee
|4,654
|11
|Greene
|2,835
|13
|Hamilton
|290
|0
|Herkimer
|4,695
|17
|Jefferson
|5,084
|11
|Lewis
|2,200
|8
|Livingston
|3,712
|7
|Madison
|3,982
|8
|Monroe
|54,934
|134
|Montgomery
|3,400
|20
|Nassau
|160,800
|697
|Niagara
|15,965
|29
|NYC
|788,371
|3,764
|Oneida
|20,410
|42
|Onondaga
|33,504
|63
|Ontario
|6,117
|21
|Orange
|40,780
|281
|Orleans
|2,537
|5
|Oswego
|6,365
|20
|Otsego
|2,718
|25
|Putnam
|9,033
|39
|Rensselaer
|9,625
|24
|Rockland
|41,858
|129
|Saratoga
|12,774
|60
|Schenectady
|11,381
|25
|Schoharie
|1,339
|9
|Schuyler
|900
|1
|Seneca
|1,740
|7
|St. Lawrence
|5,841
|5
|Steuben
|5,733
|13
|Suffolk
|174,799
|767
|Sullivan
|5,186
|33
|Tioga
|3,007
|11
|Tompkins
|3,718
|19
|Ulster
|11,123
|86
|Warren
|3,032
|10
|Washington
|2,515
|8
|Wayne
|4,683
|18
|Westchester
|115,222
|420
|Wyoming
|2,991
|8
|Yates
|1,040
|0
Friday, 62 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,870. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|5
|Chautauqua
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|13
|Lewis
|1
|Manhattan
|6
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|6
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|14
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Tompkins
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|1