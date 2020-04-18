Gov. Cuomo said not enough testing is being done in WNY

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBS) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo held a press conference late Saturday morning in Albany and announced that 540 people have died in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus in New York State.

Cuomo said there needs to be more testing done in Western New York and that testing is the key way to reopening New York State. He added the state needs an estimated $500 billion to do so.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update Saturday on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the infection rate in New York had decreased, but that it could increase again if the state’s economy reopened too fast.

“Everybody wants to reopen,” Cuomo said. “The tension on reopening is: How fast can you reopen and what can you reopen without raising that infection rate?”

Cuomo said more testing was necessary, as it would help trace other cases and isolate the other people infected.

However, tracing requires thousands of personnel.

“The trick with testing is not that we don’t know how to do it … it’s bringing this up to scale,” Cuomo said.

He said that states need “basic partnership” with the federal government, and that the federal government needs to coordinate the supply chain for testing equipment.

We asked the top 50 labs in NYS what they would need to double their testing.



They all said the same thing: They need more chemical reagents.



We need the federal government to oversee the supply chain and help get labs what they need. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020

He also called for Congress to pass federal funding to support state governments.

“On every level, this is a terrible experience,” Cuomo said.

He reiterated that “there is no time for politics.” However, on Friday, Cuomo and President Trump sparred over the response to the crisis.

Cuomo said Saturday that 2,000 patients were admitted to hospitals on Friday.

“Happy days are not here again,” Cuomo said. “That is still an overwhelming number every day.”

While the number of new hospitalizations have decreased, Cuomo said it was around the same level at the end of March.

“We’re not at a plateau anymore, but we’re not at a good position,” Cuomo said.

He announced that 540 people died of the virus on Friday.

Remember: We still have about 2,000 new COVID hospitalizations daily.



And we lost 540 New Yorkers yesterday.



That is a soul-crushing loss.



When you feel tired of social distancing, think of those we lost. That's what's at stake here. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020

As the state is about to enter its sixth week of being under a stay-at-home order Cuomo did announce that engaged couples are allowed to obtain marriage licenses remotely and that their weddings can be video taped. Cuomo encouraged weddings being recorded on Zoom in order to for their family and guests to be witnesses.