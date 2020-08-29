Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday COVID-19 update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Cuomo announced on Saturday that New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations have dropped to new lows. Hospitalizations dropped to 458, the lowest number since March 16, and intubations dropped to 48, the lowest number since mid-March. New York State’s infection rate has been less than 1 percent for 22 days in a row.

“As the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands so we can maintain that progress as we move into the fall,” Cuomo said. “Our ability to keep this deadly virus in check will be determined by what each of us does each day and by the capacity of local governments to enforce state guidance. This pandemic is far from over, so as we head into this weekend please continue to be New York Smart and New York Tough. Together we can slow the spread and save lives.”

Cuomo also reminded residents of Western New York that rapid testing begins at eight sites there Saturday. Residents can call 833-NYSTRNG to make an appointment. On August 27, the governor deployed a testing SWAT team to Western New York to address the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region. Cuomo also announced the eight sites, which can be found here:

Deleavan-Grider Community Center 877 E. Delavan Ave. Buffalo, NY 14215

877 E. Delavan Ave. Buffalo, NY 14215 True Bethel Baptist Church 907 E. Ferry St. Buffalo, NY 14211

907 E. Ferry St. Buffalo, NY 14211 Northwest Buffalo Community Center 155 Lawn Ave. Buffalo, NY 14207

155 Lawn Ave. Buffalo, NY 14207 Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds 665 Brigham Road Dunkirk, NY 14048

665 Brigham Road Dunkirk, NY 14048 SUNY ECC North 6205 Main St. Williamsville, NY 14221

6205 Main St. Williamsville, NY 14221 Union Fire Company 1845 Union Road West Seneca, NY 14224

1845 Union Road West Seneca, NY 14224 John A. Duke Senior Center 1201 Hyde Park Blvd. Niagara Falls, NY 14301

1201 Hyde Park Blvd. Niagara Falls, NY 14301 YWCA of the Niagara Frontier 32 Cottage St. Lockport, NY 14094

Saturday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,554 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 18 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Friday’s violations is below:

Bronx – 2

Manhattan – 2

Queens – 6

Suffolk – 8

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 458 (-20)

Patients Newly Admitted – 73

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 116 (-6)

Number ICU with Intubation – 48 (-3)

Total Discharges – 74,990 (+67)

Deaths – 7

Total Deaths – 25,319

Of the 93,873 test results reported to New York State Friday, 635, or 0.67 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.1% 0.5% 0.7% Central New York 1.4% 0.8% 0.4% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.3% 0.5% Long Island 0.6% 0.5% 0.6% Mid-Hudson 1.2% 0.9% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.1% 0.6% New York City 0.9% 0.6% 0.7% North Country 1.2% 0.8% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.3% 0.5% 0.4% Western New York 2.0% 1.2% 1.2%

The Governor also confirmed 635 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 433,402 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 433,402 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,754 8 Allegany 88 1 Broome 1,286 3 Cattaraugus 197 0 Cayuga 177 0 Chautauqua 373 18 Chemung 196 0 Chenango 225 1 Clinton 150 1 Columbia 569 1 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 112 0 Dutchess 4,846 19 Erie 9,741 28 Essex 126 0 Franklin 58 0 Fulton 311 1 Genesee 293 0 Greene 307 1 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 295 1 Jefferson 149 0 Lewis 48 0 Livingston 182 1 Madison 459 3 Monroe 5,422 24 Montgomery 202 2 Nassau 44,554 51 Niagara 1,605 5 NYC 233,688 278 Oneida 2,268 3 Onondaga 3,866 19 Ontario 386 1 Orange 11,410 11 Orleans 306 0 Oswego 291 3 Otsego 134 9 Putnam 1,494 2 Rensselaer 830 4 Rockland 14,218 21 Saratoga 832 0 Schenectady 1,255 22 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 26 1 Seneca 98 0 St. Lawrence 273 3 Steuben 313 1 Suffolk 44,712 34 Sullivan 1,516 1 Tioga 208 1 Tompkins 261 10 Ulster 2,162 7 Warren 321 1 Washington 267 0 Wayne 280 1 Westchester 36,895 32 Wyoming 125 0 Yates 61 1

Friday, there were seven deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,319. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: