Gov. Cuomo provides May 9 update on COVID-19 in NYS

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination progress on Sunday in addition to the state’s current virus rates.

“The numbers and data are showing that New Yorkers are beating back the COVID virus and moving our state forward into the new normal,” Cuomo said. “We must remain vigilant and getting vaccinated is the lynchpin of our ability to rebuild New York for the future. I urge everyone who has not yet made a vaccination appointment to do so immediately. The more New Yorkers get vaccinated, the safer we are as a state.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 171,287
  • Total Positive – 2,269
  • Percent Positive – 1.32%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.45%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,024 (-154)
  • 7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 2,339
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -511
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 207
  • Number ICU – 511 (-33)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 317 (-27)
  • Total Discharges – 178,246 (+302)
  • Deaths – 35
  • Total Deaths – 42,279

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region740.01%28%
Central New York510.01%32%
Finger Lakes2150.02%40%
Long Island2730.01%36%
Mid-Hudson1630.01%47%
Mohawk Valley250.01%40%
New York City9200.01%35%
North Country210.01%57%
Southern Tier640.01%51%
Western New York2180.02%33%
Statewide20240.01%37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23618223%
Central New York23318023%
Finger Lakes39722643%
Long Island84961627%
Mid-Hudson66835547%
Mohawk Valley977820%
New York City2,534187726%
North Country532357%
Southern Tier1156742%
Western New York54533239%
Statewide5,727393631%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.41%1.32%1.39%
Central New York1.23%1.17%1.21%
Finger Lakes2.70%2.67%2.83%
Long Island1.45%1.38%1.33%
Mid-Hudson1.61%1.50%1.47%
Mohawk Valley1.42%1.46%1.55%
New York City1.44%1.36%1.29%
North Country2.05%1.92%2.11%
Southern Tier0.66%0.66%0.67%
Western New York2.57%2.54%2.57%
Statewide1.53%1.47%1.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx1.45%1.43%1.38%
Brooklyn1.74%1.61%1.52%
Manhattan0.85%0.80%0.75%
Queens1.52%1.46%1.39%
Staten Island1.77%1.63%1.50%

Of the 2,056,323 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,32119
Allegany3,3726
Broome18,21739
Cattaraugus5,50913
Cayuga6,13811
Chautauqua8,73622
Chemung7,46715
Chenango3,36610
Clinton4,7625
Columbia3,96817
Cortland3,7028
Delaware2,2974
Dutchess29,00934
Erie87,702133
Essex1,5673
Franklin2,5085
Fulton4,30510
Genesee5,31015
Greene3,32110
Hamilton3051
Herkimer5,06910
Jefferson5,82118
Lewis2,6348
Livingston4,2847
Madison4,4265
Monroe65,639222
Montgomery4,17511
Nassau181,63986
Niagara19,50648
NYC923,081844
Oneida22,10335
Onondaga37,714105
Ontario7,25811
Orange47,65439
Orleans3,02020
Oswego7,35927
Otsego3,3634
Putnam10,5128
Rensselaer11,02615
Rockland46,54513
Saratoga14,97628
Schenectady12,88816
Schoharie1,6433
Schuyler1,0260
Seneca1,9684
St. Lawrence6,43312
Steuben6,68314
Suffolk198,695121
Sullivan6,50315
Tioga3,64111
Tompkins4,2099
Ulster13,67916
Warren3,5488
Washington3,0403
Wayne5,58626
Westchester128,47462
Wyoming3,4592
Yates1,1623

On Sunday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,279. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx4
Erie2
Kings8
Manhattan3
Monroe2
Niagara1
Orange1
Queens7
Richmond2
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Suffolk2

Additionally, Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. In the last 24 hours, 149,543 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 21 allocation of 1,008,050 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving Sunday.          

“We continue to make steady progress in our vaccination efforts thanks to our robust distribution network across the state and our dedicated providers, who work day and night to get more shots into people’s arms,” Cuomo said. “Almost half of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but we still have more work to do to reach the end of the tunnel, and we remain committed to making sure the distribution is equitable and our sites accessible. I encourage everyone who still needs to get their shot to do so quickly because we are still in a footrace against the infection rate, and we’ve seen what this virus is capable of when the infection rate starts to overtake us.”                          

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

  • Total doses administered – 16,714,259
  • Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 149,543
  • Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,070,930
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 60.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 48.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 48.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 38.7% 
 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region568,3672,672467,9976,769
Central New York462,7301,897401,7833,509
Finger Lakes581,1832,855487,9756,777
Long Island1,240,6227,970954,13211,925
Mid-Hudson1,020,6034,524797,02410,257
Mohawk Valley227,208894194,1952,549
New York City4,397,81221,7873,477,97456,749
North Country209,298451188,106718
Southern Tier301,1901,153255,1981,827
Western New York619,7813,155495,7727,156
Statewide9,628,79447,3587,720,156108,236
RegionTotal Doses ReceivedTotal Doses Administered% of Total Doses Administered/Received
Capital Region1,222,3601,003,40482.1%
Central New York901,035822,64991.3%
Finger Lakes1,162,4651,036,15689.1%
Long Island2,384,1352,128,45689.3%
Mid-Hudson1,915,7801,742,08990.9%
Mohawk Valley502,465411,22681.8%
New York City8,507,8657,578,54189.1%
North Country435,405390,09789.6%
Southern Tier611,535537,64387.9%
Western New York1,222,3901,063,99887.0%
Statewide18,865,43516,714,25988.6%
 
                                                                                		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving1/18- 1/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving1/25 – 1/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving2/01 – 2/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving2/8 – 2/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving3/01 – 3/071,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050
Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04819,800569,9051,389,705 11,925,755
Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/121,068,455658,7701,727,22513,652,980
Week 18 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18763,825774,8251,538,65015,191,630
Week 19 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18738,340507,6201,245,96016,437,590
Week 20 Dosesarriving 4/19 – 5/02757,005662,7901,419,79517,857,385
Week 21 Dosesarrived 5/03 – 5/09451,100556,9501,008,05018,865,435

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss