Gov. Cuomo provides May 9 update on COVID-19 in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination progress on Sunday in addition to the state’s current virus rates.
“The numbers and data are showing that New Yorkers are beating back the COVID virus and moving our state forward into the new normal,” Cuomo said. “We must remain vigilant and getting vaccinated is the lynchpin of our ability to rebuild New York for the future. I urge everyone who has not yet made a vaccination appointment to do so immediately. The more New Yorkers get vaccinated, the safer we are as a state.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 171,287
- Total Positive – 2,269
- Percent Positive – 1.32%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.45%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,024 (-154)
- 7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 2,339
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -511
- Patients Newly Admitted – 207
- Number ICU – 511 (-33)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 317 (-27)
- Total Discharges – 178,246 (+302)
- Deaths – 35
- Total Deaths – 42,279
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|74
|0.01%
|28%
|Central New York
|51
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|215
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|273
|0.01%
|36%
|Mid-Hudson
|163
|0.01%
|47%
|Mohawk Valley
|25
|0.01%
|40%
|New York City
|920
|0.01%
|35%
|North Country
|21
|0.01%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|64
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|218
|0.02%
|33%
|Statewide
|2024
|0.01%
|37%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|236
|182
|23%
|Central New York
|233
|180
|23%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|226
|43%
|Long Island
|849
|616
|27%
|Mid-Hudson
|668
|355
|47%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|78
|20%
|New York City
|2,534
|1877
|26%
|North Country
|53
|23
|57%
|Southern Tier
|115
|67
|42%
|Western New York
|545
|332
|39%
|Statewide
|5,727
|3936
|31%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.41%
|1.32%
|1.39%
|Central New York
|1.23%
|1.17%
|1.21%
|Finger Lakes
|2.70%
|2.67%
|2.83%
|Long Island
|1.45%
|1.38%
|1.33%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.61%
|1.50%
|1.47%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.42%
|1.46%
|1.55%
|New York City
|1.44%
|1.36%
|1.29%
|North Country
|2.05%
|1.92%
|2.11%
|Southern Tier
|0.66%
|0.66%
|0.67%
|Western New York
|2.57%
|2.54%
|2.57%
|Statewide
|1.53%
|1.47%
|1.45%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|1.45%
|1.43%
|1.38%
|Brooklyn
|1.74%
|1.61%
|1.52%
|Manhattan
|0.85%
|0.80%
|0.75%
|Queens
|1.52%
|1.46%
|1.39%
|Staten Island
|1.77%
|1.63%
|1.50%
Of the 2,056,323 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,321
|19
|Allegany
|3,372
|6
|Broome
|18,217
|39
|Cattaraugus
|5,509
|13
|Cayuga
|6,138
|11
|Chautauqua
|8,736
|22
|Chemung
|7,467
|15
|Chenango
|3,366
|10
|Clinton
|4,762
|5
|Columbia
|3,968
|17
|Cortland
|3,702
|8
|Delaware
|2,297
|4
|Dutchess
|29,009
|34
|Erie
|87,702
|133
|Essex
|1,567
|3
|Franklin
|2,508
|5
|Fulton
|4,305
|10
|Genesee
|5,310
|15
|Greene
|3,321
|10
|Hamilton
|305
|1
|Herkimer
|5,069
|10
|Jefferson
|5,821
|18
|Lewis
|2,634
|8
|Livingston
|4,284
|7
|Madison
|4,426
|5
|Monroe
|65,639
|222
|Montgomery
|4,175
|11
|Nassau
|181,639
|86
|Niagara
|19,506
|48
|NYC
|923,081
|844
|Oneida
|22,103
|35
|Onondaga
|37,714
|105
|Ontario
|7,258
|11
|Orange
|47,654
|39
|Orleans
|3,020
|20
|Oswego
|7,359
|27
|Otsego
|3,363
|4
|Putnam
|10,512
|8
|Rensselaer
|11,026
|15
|Rockland
|46,545
|13
|Saratoga
|14,976
|28
|Schenectady
|12,888
|16
|Schoharie
|1,643
|3
|Schuyler
|1,026
|0
|Seneca
|1,968
|4
|St. Lawrence
|6,433
|12
|Steuben
|6,683
|14
|Suffolk
|198,695
|121
|Sullivan
|6,503
|15
|Tioga
|3,641
|11
|Tompkins
|4,209
|9
|Ulster
|13,679
|16
|Warren
|3,548
|8
|Washington
|3,040
|3
|Wayne
|5,586
|26
|Westchester
|128,474
|62
|Wyoming
|3,459
|2
|Yates
|1,162
|3
On Sunday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,279. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|4
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|8
|Manhattan
|3
|Monroe
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|7
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Suffolk
|2
Additionally, Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. In the last 24 hours, 149,543 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 21 allocation of 1,008,050 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving Sunday.
“We continue to make steady progress in our vaccination efforts thanks to our robust distribution network across the state and our dedicated providers, who work day and night to get more shots into people’s arms,” Cuomo said. “Almost half of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but we still have more work to do to reach the end of the tunnel, and we remain committed to making sure the distribution is equitable and our sites accessible. I encourage everyone who still needs to get their shot to do so quickly because we are still in a footrace against the infection rate, and we’ve seen what this virus is capable of when the infection rate starts to overtake us.”
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
- Total doses administered – 16,714,259
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 149,543
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,070,930
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 60.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 48.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 48.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 38.7%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|568,367
|2,672
|467,997
|6,769
|Central New York
|462,730
|1,897
|401,783
|3,509
|Finger Lakes
|581,183
|2,855
|487,975
|6,777
|Long Island
|1,240,622
|7,970
|954,132
|11,925
|Mid-Hudson
|1,020,603
|4,524
|797,024
|10,257
|Mohawk Valley
|227,208
|894
|194,195
|2,549
|New York City
|4,397,812
|21,787
|3,477,974
|56,749
|North Country
|209,298
|451
|188,106
|718
|Southern Tier
|301,190
|1,153
|255,198
|1,827
|Western New York
|619,781
|3,155
|495,772
|7,156
|Statewide
|9,628,794
|47,358
|7,720,156
|108,236
|Region
|Total Doses Received
|Total Doses Administered
|% of Total Doses Administered/Received
|Capital Region
|1,222,360
|1,003,404
|82.1%
|Central New York
|901,035
|822,649
|91.3%
|Finger Lakes
|1,162,465
|1,036,156
|89.1%
|Long Island
|2,384,135
|2,128,456
|89.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|1,915,780
|1,742,089
|90.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|502,465
|411,226
|81.8%
|New York City
|8,507,865
|7,578,541
|89.1%
|North Country
|435,405
|390,097
|89.6%
|Southern Tier
|611,535
|537,643
|87.9%
|Western New York
|1,222,390
|1,063,998
|87.0%
|Statewide
|18,865,435
|16,714,259
|88.6%
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving1/18- 1/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving1/25 – 1/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving2/01 – 2/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving2/8 – 2/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving3/01 – 3/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755
|Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/12
|1,068,455
|658,770
|1,727,225
|13,652,980
|Week 18 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18
|763,825
|774,825
|1,538,650
|15,191,630
|Week 19 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18
|738,340
|507,620
|1,245,960
|16,437,590
|Week 20 Dosesarriving 4/19 – 5/02
|757,005
|662,790
|1,419,795
|17,857,385
|Week 21 Dosesarrived 5/03 – 5/09
|451,100
|556,950
|1,008,050
|18,865,435