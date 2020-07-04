Gov. Cuomo provides COVID update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday morning.

“New Yorkers bent the curve of this deadly virus by being smart and taking proper precautions throughout this pandemic, and that’s reflected in yesterday’s low hospitalizations and rate of positive tests,” Governor Cuomo said. “However, our actions today determine our numbers tomorrow, and as we move through this holiday weekend, I strongly urge everyone to closely follow state guidance on safe practices and local governments to enforce that guidance. Being New York tough means being New York smart: wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization — 844 (-13)

Patients Newly Admitted — 63 (-10)

Hospital Counties — 29

Number ICU — 190 (+2)

Number ICU with Intubation — 119 (-6)

Total Discharges — 70,877 (+83)

Deaths – 11

Total Deaths – 24,896

Of the 62,403 tests conducted in New York State Friday, 726, or 1.16 percent, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.20% 1.10% 0.90% Central New York 1.60% 0.90% 1.40% Finger Lakes 1.50% 1.80% 0.70% Long Island 1.10% 0.90% 1.00% Mid-Hudson 1.10% 1.40% 1.10% Mohawk Valley 2.10% 2.90% 1.20% New York City 1.30% 1.50% 1.40% North Country 0.40% 1.20% 0.30% Southern Tier 0.50% 0.50% 0.90% Western New York 1.00% 1.70% 1.40%

The Governor also confirmed 726 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 396,598 confirmed cases reported in New York State. Of the 396,598 total people who have reportedly tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: