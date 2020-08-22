Gov. Cuomo provides August 22 coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Cuomo Saturday announced a new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate of 0.69 percent and the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients since the pandemic began. Friday, hospitalizations dropped to 483, a new low since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 116, a new low since March 15. Intubations reportedly matched a previous low of 56.

“In New York we didn’t just flatten the curve, we bent it—and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work,” Cuomo said. “Yesterday we had the lowest test positivity rate, lowest hospitalizations and lowest ICU patients since the middle of March. This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren’t mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn’t equal more positive tests. New Yorkers have driven this recovery and I urge everyone to stay New York Tough—wear masks, socially distance and stay disciplined. This thing isn’t over yet.”

Friday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,553 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found eight establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Friday’s violations is below:

Manhattan – 6

Queens – 1

Suffolk – 1

Friday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 483 (-7)

Patients Newly Admitted – 75

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 116 (-3)

Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-2)

Total Discharges – 74,553 (+68)

Deaths – 4

Total Deaths – 25,282

Of the 94,849 test results reported to New York State on Friday, 653, or 0.69 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.6% 0.7% 0.5% Central New York 0.3% 0.8% 0.5% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.3% 0.6% Long Island 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.9% 0.7% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 0.8% 0.4% New York City 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 1.2% 0.2% 0.8% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.5% 0.5% Western New York 1.0% 1.6% 1.4%

The Governor also confirmed 653 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 429,165 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 429,165 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,693 2 Allegany 84 0 Broome 1,227 16 Cattaraugus 178 4 Cayuga 166 2 Chautauqua 287 9 Chemung 194 1 Chenango 223 1 Clinton 141 5 Columbia 561 0 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 109 0 Dutchess 4,753 19 Erie 9,413 49 Essex 98 13 Franklin 56 0 Fulton 308 2 Genesee 290 0 Greene 305 1 Hamilton 12 0 Herkimer 289 0 Jefferson 144 0 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 179 1 Madison 432 1 Monroe 5,297 24 Montgomery 193 0 Nassau 44,205 43 Niagara 1,566 10 NYC 231,841 267 Oneida 2,242 9 Onondaga 3,756 13 Ontario 378 5 Orange 11,328 12 Orleans 304 1 Oswego 281 2 Otsego 124 0 Putnam 1,473 3 Rensselaer 813 3 Rockland 14,118 12 Saratoga 813 5 Schenectady 1,172 13 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 24 0 Seneca 95 0 St. Lawrence 265 0 Steuben 309 1 Suffolk 44,456 56 Sullivan 1,495 0 Tioga 204 1 Tompkins 244 0 Ulster 2,126 11 Warren 315 1 Washington 266 2 Wayne 275 3 Westchester 36,651 30 Wyoming 121 0 Yates 59 0

Friday, there were four deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,282. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: