Gov. Cuomo on a New York shutdown, “I won’t do it”

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVT) – “It’s not going to happen,” Governor Cuomo said at Thursday’s press conference when addressing a possible statewide shutdown. “I won’t do it.”

Rumors of a shutdown in the city or the state in general have been circulating – but Cuomo remains firm that it will not happen.

“Fear is as or more contagious as the virus,” Cuomo said on Thursday, adding that a shutdown would only propel fear.

Cuomo reminded people earlier this week he is the only one who can shut cities down, it’s not up to local officials, some of whom are trying to prepare their constituents for a possible shutdown.