Gov. Cuomo: No summer school, too early to make determination for fall

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke in New York City on Thursday on the latest data surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State. He said that we are at a point where we have fewer new cases than when the executive orders went into effect in March.

Cuomo said that there were 246 new cases reported since Wednesday. There have also been 105 COVID-19 related deaths. On a positive note, hospitalizations and incubations are down across the state. He said that we have finally, “Gotten over the mountain.”

Cuomo also provided an update on the education system and when schools could reopen. He said that it is still too early to make a determination on schools opening in the fall. He said that there will be no summer school this year.

There will be guidelines sent out to schools at the beginning of June. It is up to the school district to determine plans to make sure their staff and students are safe. Those plans are due by July, the state will review those plans and approve or deny the plan also in July.

He also spoke on summer day camps, he said that the state is determining if day camps can open and are developing guidelines that would have to be signed off on by the Department of Health (DOH). One of the biggest challenges according to the Governor is the changing facts surrounding the pandemic. He said the state often develops a plan and then has to revisit that plan when the facts change.

The Governor is also concerned about the emerging inflammatory illness seen in children that have tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, the DOH is following 157 cases of this emerging illness. He said that since last Thursday, the number of countries and states investigating potential cases has nearly doubled.

Cuomo also announced more information on the contact tracing efforts across the state. He says if someone tests positive then they will get a call from a tracer who will ask who they had contact with recently. The tracers will then call everyone that could have been exposed and that person will go into quarantine. The tracing number will appear as “NYS Contact Tracing” on your caller ID. He is urging anyone who sees that on their caller ID to pick up the phone, it is not a scam.

Certain Downstate beaches are set to open on Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend, with new rules.

50% capacity

social distancing will be enforced

No contact activities

Wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible

Swimming will be allowed during certain hours

No concessions

The Governor warned residents that with the current climate and the 50% capacity rule he expects the beaches to be full very early in the day. He is urging everyone to plan accordingly.