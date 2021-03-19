Gov. Cuomo: ‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ as COVID declining, vaccines accelerating statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID is in decline and vaccines are accelerating,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are beginning to look to the future and get our lives and our economy back up and running. It is important to remember that it was the dedication and grit of New Yorkers that brought us from the highest infection rate in the country to the lowest and it is with that same grit and determination that we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re not there yet, but we know the practices that will get us there: wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 278,590
- Total Positive – 8,262
- Percent Positive – 2.97%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.26%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,527 (-9)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -107
- Patients Newly Admitted – 620
- Hospital Counties – 50
- Number ICU – 924 (-10)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 587 (-3)
- Total Discharges – 155,860 (+535)
- Deaths – 59
- Total Deaths – 39,808
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|99
|0.01%
|32%
|Central New York
|38
|0.00%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|142
|0.01%
|42%
|Long Island
|801
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|513
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|62
|0.01%
|41%
|New York City
|2,628
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|23
|0.01%
|56%
|Southern Tier
|73
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|148
|0.01%
|37%
|Statewide
|4,527
|0.02%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|236
|189
|17%
|Central New York
|262
|192
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|244
|37%
|Long Island
|857
|659
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|402
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|69
|28%
|New York City
|2,594
|2,063
|22%
|North Country
|58
|33
|51%
|Southern Tier
|126
|70
|50%
|Western New York
|545
|313
|42%
|Statewide
|5,852
|4,234
|29%
Yesterday, 278,590 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.97 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|1.77%
|1.85%
|1.89%
|Central New York
|0.88%
|0.91%
|0.88%
|Finger Lakes
|1.66%
|1.72%
|1.70%
|Long Island
|4.50%
|4.49%
|4.46%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.67%
|4.66%
|4.54%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.50%
|1.61%
|1.60%
|New York City
|4.18%
|4.15%
|4.10%
|North Country
|1.50%
|1.53%
|1.37%
|Southern Tier
|0.60%
|0.63%
|0.60%
|Western New York
|1.99%
|1.92%
|2.13%
|Statewide
|3.28%
|3.28%
|3.26%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Bronx
|5.15%
|4.90%
|4.85%
|Brooklyn
|4.86%
|4.40%
|4.49%
|Manhattan
|2.87%
|2.87%
|2.75%
|Queens
|5.22%
|4.94%
|5.04%
|Staten Island
|5.21%
|4.79%
|4.85%
Of the 1,765,755 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|21,867
|61
|Allegany
|2,971
|1
|Broome
|16,026
|39
|Cattaraugus
|4,626
|3
|Cayuga
|5,512
|8
|Chautauqua
|7,660
|25
|Chemung
|6,598
|8
|Chenango
|2,625
|16
|Clinton
|3,962
|12
|Columbia
|3,564
|20
|Cortland
|3,325
|4
|Delaware
|1,752
|15
|Dutchess
|24,409
|127
|Erie
|69,594
|321
|Essex
|1,409
|5
|Franklin
|2,234
|3
|Fulton
|3,596
|18
|Genesee
|4,643
|19
|Greene
|2,822
|16
|Hamilton
|290
|0
|Herkimer
|4,678
|4
|Jefferson
|5,073
|10
|Lewis
|2,192
|11
|Livingston
|3,705
|10
|Madison
|3,974
|7
|Monroe
|54,800
|129
|Montgomery
|3,380
|18
|Nassau
|160,103
|702
|Niagara
|15,936
|29
|NYC
|784,607
|4,569
|Oneida
|20,368
|30
|Onondaga
|33,441
|56
|Ontario
|6,096
|21
|Orange
|40,499
|222
|Orleans
|2,532
|12
|Oswego
|6,345
|17
|Otsego
|2,693
|23
|Putnam
|8,994
|66
|Rensselaer
|9,601
|31
|Rockland
|41,729
|183
|Saratoga
|12,714
|50
|Schenectady
|11,356
|34
|Schoharie
|1,330
|7
|Schuyler
|899
|6
|Seneca
|1,733
|6
|St. Lawrence
|5,836
|5
|Steuben
|5,720
|11
|Suffolk
|174,032
|711
|Sullivan
|5,153
|39
|Tioga
|2,996
|14
|Tompkins
|3,699
|19
|Ulster
|11,037
|64
|Warren
|3,022
|5
|Washington
|2,507
|6
|Wayne
|4,665
|7
|Westchester
|114,802
|400
|Wyoming
|2,983
|7
|Yates
|1,040
|0
Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,808. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|8
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|6
|Manhattan
|9
|Nassau
|6
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|7
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|2
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|9
|Sullivan
|1
|Westchester
|3