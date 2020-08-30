Gov. Cuomo deploys ‘SWAT team’ to contain SUNY coronavirus cluster

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Andrew Cuomo deployed a “SWAT team” on Sunday to contain a COVID-19 cluster that had developed at SUNY Oneonta. The college currently has 105 confirmed positive cases, which is around 3 percent of the total student and faculty population.

The team includes 71 contact tracers, eight case investigators and three, free rapid-testing sites will be opened in the city. The appointment-only sites will be capable of returning a result within 15 minutes and their locations will be announced on Monday.

If a private college doesn’t take the dramatic action, the local health department can make the college take close-down procedures. If the local community doesn’t do it, the state can do it. A three percent infection rate, you know, that’s a high infection rate in a congregate situation. Three percent is high in a dense environment, like a dense urban environment where you have people taking public transportation; it’s a crowded environment. Three percent is high, so I think the Chancellor is doing the exact right thing at Oneonta and I think he’s taking the right actions across SUNY, and I think the private colleges should really follow the example. GOV. ANDREW CUOMO

The state took action as the college’s chancellor announced a two-week suspension of in-person instruction at the SUNY Oneonta campus to help address the cluster.

State guidance for infection rates on college campuses is available here.