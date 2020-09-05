Gov. Cuomo confirms two new COVID-19 deaths in NYS

Prude Death Investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress on Saturday during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to one of the best: Our state has gone 29 straight days with an infection rate remaining below one percent,” Cuomo said. “Overall, our numbers continue to be good news – our progress proves that this virus responds to science, not politics. But we cannot go backwards. As we celebrate this Labor Day Weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay New York Tough.”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 425 (-3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 67
  • Hospital Counties – 31
  • Number ICU – 115 (-1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 61 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 75,366 (+59)
  • Deaths – 2
  • Total Deaths – 25,350

Of the 99,761 test results reported to New York State Friday, 801, or 0.80 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.8%1.1%0.5%
Central New York0.6%0.6%0.7%
Finger Lakes0.9%0.8%0.6%
Long Island1.1%1.4%1.5%
Mid-Hudson1.2%1.0%1.1%
Mohawk Valley1.0%1.5%0.7%
New York City0.8%0.7%0.7%
North Country1.2%0.4%0.2%
Southern Tier1.7%0.8%0.2%
Western New York1.8%1.6%1.2%

Cuomo also confirmed 801 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 438,772 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 438,772 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,8234
Allegany922
Broome1,3508
Cattaraugus2274
Cayuga1821
Chautauqua4717
Chemung2060
Chenango2332
Clinton1520
Columbia5751
Cortland1020
Delaware1232
Dutchess4,91412
Erie10,21256
Essex1472
Franklin590
Fulton3120
Genesee3000
Greene3130
Hamilton140
Herkimer3060
Jefferson1540
Lewis490
Livingston1880
Madison4740
Monroe5,55122
Montgomery2142
Nassau45,115107
Niagara1,6435
NYC235,714279
Oneida2,2983
Onondaga3,96417
Ontario4013
Orange11,50417
Orleans3103
Oswego32511
Otsego24914
Putnam1,5285
Rensselaer8584
Rockland14,38224
Saratoga8779
Schenectady1,2991
Schoharie721
Schuyler270
Seneca1020
St. Lawrence2932
Steuben3190
Suffolk45,20098
Sullivan1,5433
Tioga2110
Tompkins32113
Ulster2,1993
Warren3251
Washington2690
Wayne2880
Westchester37,20553
Wyoming1260
Yates620

Friday, there were two deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,350. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Kings1
Suffolk1

