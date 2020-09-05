Gov. Cuomo confirms two new COVID-19 deaths in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress on Saturday during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to one of the best: Our state has gone 29 straight days with an infection rate remaining below one percent,” Cuomo said. “Overall, our numbers continue to be good news – our progress proves that this virus responds to science, not politics. But we cannot go backwards. As we celebrate this Labor Day Weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay New York Tough.”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 425 (-3)

Patients Newly Admitted – 67

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 115 (-1)

Number ICU with Intubation – 61 (+0)

Total Discharges – 75,366 (+59)

Deaths – 2

Total Deaths – 25,350

Of the 99,761 test results reported to New York State Friday, 801, or 0.80 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.8% 1.1% 0.5% Central New York 0.6% 0.6% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.9% 0.8% 0.6% Long Island 1.1% 1.4% 1.5% Mid-Hudson 1.2% 1.0% 1.1% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 1.5% 0.7% New York City 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 1.2% 0.4% 0.2% Southern Tier 1.7% 0.8% 0.2% Western New York 1.8% 1.6% 1.2%

Cuomo also confirmed 801 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 438,772 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 438,772 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,823 4 Allegany 92 2 Broome 1,350 8 Cattaraugus 227 4 Cayuga 182 1 Chautauqua 471 7 Chemung 206 0 Chenango 233 2 Clinton 152 0 Columbia 575 1 Cortland 102 0 Delaware 123 2 Dutchess 4,914 12 Erie 10,212 56 Essex 147 2 Franklin 59 0 Fulton 312 0 Genesee 300 0 Greene 313 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 306 0 Jefferson 154 0 Lewis 49 0 Livingston 188 0 Madison 474 0 Monroe 5,551 22 Montgomery 214 2 Nassau 45,115 107 Niagara 1,643 5 NYC 235,714 279 Oneida 2,298 3 Onondaga 3,964 17 Ontario 401 3 Orange 11,504 17 Orleans 310 3 Oswego 325 11 Otsego 249 14 Putnam 1,528 5 Rensselaer 858 4 Rockland 14,382 24 Saratoga 877 9 Schenectady 1,299 1 Schoharie 72 1 Schuyler 27 0 Seneca 102 0 St. Lawrence 293 2 Steuben 319 0 Suffolk 45,200 98 Sullivan 1,543 3 Tioga 211 0 Tompkins 321 13 Ulster 2,199 3 Warren 325 1 Washington 269 0 Wayne 288 0 Westchester 37,205 53 Wyoming 126 0 Yates 62 0

Friday, there were two deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,350. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: