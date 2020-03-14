Gov. Cuomo confirms 524 cases of coronavirus in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Saturday morning that the number of cases of the coronavirus in New York State is five times greater than the number confirmed last weekend. Cuomo said the number of coronavirus cases has jumped to 524.

According to Cuomo, there have been confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tioga County and Tompkins County.

Cuomo also said an 82-year-old woman has died from the virus in a hospital in New York City.

This coming week a drive-through mobile testing center will open in Long Island. Cuomo said the first week of the drive-through mobile testing center that opened in New Rochelle went well.

Cuomo also stressed the importance of using telemedicine and NYS will waive co-payments for insurers for telemedicine visits.

As far as school closings, Cuomo reminds people that it’s up to individual school districts on whether they stay open. He said it’s not up to the state. Local school districts make the call. Should a student be diagnosed with the coronavirus, the school will be closed for 24 hours and the Department of Health will get involved and will help determine when it’s safe for school to be back in session.

Also to be on the safe side, Cuomo said there are to be no political petitions during the coronavirus outbreak.