Gov. Cuomo asks health insurers to waive coronavirus cost-sharing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – In a press release Monday evening, Governor Cuomo announced a new directive requiring New York State health insurers to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19, or coronavirus, testing.

“Containing this virus depends on us having the facts about who has it – and these measures will break down any barriers that could prevent New Yorkers from getting tested.”

As of the writing of this article, all COVID-19 tests conducted at the State’s Wadsworth Lab are fully covered by insurers. But this directive means that when patients are tested at other locations, cost-sharing would have to be waived then as well. The directive includes “emergency room, urgent care, and office visits.”

The Governor also announced as a part of this directive that New Yorkers receiving Medicaid coverage will not need to pay a co-pay for any testing that is COVID-19 related. The goal of the Governor’s directive is to make COVID-19 testing more financially accessible in the hopes that more will receive necessary testing.

“We have the best health-care system in the world, and we are leveraging that system including our state-of-the-art Wadsworth testing lab to help contain any potential spread of the novel coronavirus in New York,” said Cuomo. “Containing this virus depends on us having the facts about who has it – and these measures will break down any barriers that could prevent New Yorkers from getting tested.”

The State also outlined other actions insurers are required or advised to take, including preparing to cover the costs should a vaccine for COVID-19 become available, keeping New Yorkers informed regarding benefits, and offering “telehealth medical advice and treatment” where possible.

Part of the Governor’s directive also said that the State’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) will enact an emergency regulation prohibiting health insurers from “imposing cost-sharing on an in-network provider office visit or urgent care center” as well as on an emergency room visit when the purpose of the visit is to be tested for COVID-19.

Guidance from DFS to health insurers regarding actions they should take included keeping consumers informed, providing telehealth medical advice and treatment, preparing provider networks to “adequately handle” a “potential increase in the need for health care services.” Additional guidance suggestions included covering the costs of immunization should a vaccine for COVID-19 become available, expanding access to prescription drugs, and ensuring emergency care.

The DFS is also directing health insurers that “they are required to hold harmless” those who receive “surprise medical bills for health care services, including those related to testing and treatment of COVID-19.