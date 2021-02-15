Gov. Cuomo announces rehab tax credit stimulates $12B in revitalization investment of 1,000+ historic properties

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday announced New York State has approved use of the rehabilitation commercial tax credit for more than 1,000 historic properties, dispersing more than $12 billion in private investments since 2011.

Qualifying investments in 60 counties across New York State have reportedly been approved since the Governor signed legislation to keep the state’s rehabilitation tax credits in place. Federal and state tax credits are each said to offer a 20% credit for qualified rehab expenses for owners of listed properties that produce income or are in the process of listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Additional information can be found on the state’s website.

“New York’s historic buildings play an essential role in telling the story of this state,” Governor Cuomo said. “These numbers show that rehabilitation tax credits are not only an effective way to preserve our state’s treasured historic properties, but to drive growth and further economic development across the entire state in the process.”

Back in 2013, Governor Cuomo signed legislation to improve the commercial credit by allowing property owners to partner with investors who do not have New York State tax liability and take the credit as a refund. The ability to take a refund reportedly helped expand the pool of investors willing to participate in New York State projects.

In 2019, legislation was signed by the governor to extend the state credit through 2024 and protect the state credit’s value from changes made in the federal tax code, giving investors more certainty. Since then, 678 projects totaling $7.7 billion in historic resource investment have been completed.

Below is a breakdown of investments made across NYS by region:

Region Completed Investment Completed Projects Capital Region $626,091,333 181 Central New York $401,226,937 43 Finger Lakes $418,003,031 59 Long Island $10,100,000 4 Mid-Hudson $85,363,510 55 Mohawk Valley $48,709,810 21 New York City $4,629,866,449 95 North Country $121,342,982 38 Southern Tier $251,031,810 48 Western New York $1,110,919,632 134

In addition to the list of completed projects above, an additional 403 commercial projects with a projected investment of $4.4 billion in private funding are actively being developed. A breakdown of these additional projects is listed below by region:

Region Projected Investment Projects in Active Development Capital Region $250,558,897 134 Central New York $169,696,944 26 Finger Lakes $182,482,309 27 Long Island $0 0 Mid-Hudson $106,705,513 61 Mohawk Valley $58,534,846 10 New York City $2,970,983,899 41 North Country $36,568,686 3 Southern Tier $46,187,233 26 Western New York $582,109,974 75

According to a study conducted by the National Park Service detailing the impacts of the tax credit on jobs and tax revenue in NYS, from 2015 – 2019, historic tax credit program activity in NYS generated 67,578 jobs nationally and more than $195 million in local, state, and federal taxes.

“The historic tax credit programs have proved to be successful and environmentally sustainable community development tools. In a few years, this robust program has helped revitalize more than 1,000 landmark buildings, create thousands of local jobs for skilled tradespeople, encourage affordable housing, and renewed a sense of pride among New Yorkers for our state’s architectural achievements and legacy,” said Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.

For properties listed on the National Registrar of Historic Places, the final dollar amount is based on the cost of the rehab. All work performed reportedly must meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation and be approved by the National Park Service.

Owners of approved income producing properties reportedly automatically apply for the additional state tax credit as long as the property is located in a federal census tract that is identified as a Qualified Census Tract, with a medial family income at or below the State Median Income level. Owners can receive an additional 20% of the qualified rehab expenses up to $5 million.