GOP lawmakers team up with police to prevent theft, sale of stolen catalytic converters

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Across the nation, there’s been a spike in thefts of catalytic converters, and our region is no exception. With precious metals inside, they are cut off and sold to scrap yards for quick cash. Gates Police say it only takes 30-45 seconds to cut one of these off with a circular saw.

The Monroe County Legislature partnering Monday with local law enforcement to try and reduce theft of the auto part. The Legislature saying New York State is behind the curve when it comes to doing something about this, and likely won’t act on this for years, so they’re making the move.

For the average car owner, converters can take thousands of dollars to replace. Police say when one of these is cut off and sold to a scrap yard, there’s a very little paper trail left and it’s hard to catch the crooks. With this legislation, lawmakers want to make it harder for thieves to sell converters.

This legislation will mandate:

-Cash payouts of scrapped converters are NOT disbursed until 14 days after it’s delivered to a scrap yard

-Require scrap businesses to get a valid identification from people scrapping converters

-Require scaps yards to obtain documentation proving ownership of vehicles

-Require any auto shop to give proof that any converter being scrapped—- is from a vehicle that was serviced by the business.

-This legislation will also mandate that scrap yards keep records for 3 years.

“The real point of this whole thing is to stop that immediate cash payout. So if someone goes in today with 7 catalytic converters, they’re not immediately getting handed that cash. So it takes that incentive away from the bad guy going underneath a car because he knows there’s going to be able to pick up a quick buck by doing that. But that 14-day hold period that’s where we’re hoping that it really kinds of stops the quick cash grab from the, essentially the majority of them are drug addicts in the city right now,” says Legislator Paul Dondorfer.

“Businesses and families are facing vehicle repair costs upwards of $2,000 because

criminals are turning a quick profit scrapping these auto parts,” said Legislator Karlya Boyce.

The law is expected to be voted on September 14th.

