ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Goodwill of the Finger Lakes is preparing to host its first-ever block party, giving back to the community with free school supplies and summer fun.

On Saturday, August 26, Goodwill will have an arts and crafts station, games, food trucks, live entertainment, on-site vision screenings for children and students, free ice cream, and a Good Neighbor giveaway of back-to-school supplies— all free to the public.

The Goodwill Block Party will run from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at 500 South Clinton Avenue. Organizers say it is a great opportunity to learn about community resources and programs, and each child will get a backpack filled with school supplies (up to 250 children).

Local community members and businesses can also get involved with the charitable fun by donating to the back-to-school giveaway.

The following school supplies are needed for the giveaway:

Black and blue pens

#2 pencils

Loose leaf paper

Spiral and composition notebooks

1-inch binders

Hand sanitizer

Index cards

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Binder clips

Colored markers and pencils

Folders

Rulers

Tissues

Those interested in supporting the school supplies drive can drop supplies off at Goodwill’s headquarters at 422 South Clinton Avenue before August 14.