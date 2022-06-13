ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s festival season in Rochester, meaning there’s always something to do on a Saturday.

Those looking to support small businesses can head downtown to Good Vibes Pop Up Shops on Saturday, June 25 to see a collection of handmade clothing, jewelry, ceramics, and more.

Over 30 local vendors will be showing out at The Metropolitan, one of Rochester’s tallest skyscrapers, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bar Bantam, a restaurant and bar located in the building, will be working with the event to provide refreshments.

See the full list of vendors on the Good Vibes website.

Good Vibes pop up shops will be located at 1 South Clinton Avenue. Parking is available for free on the street and in the lot attached to the Metropolitan for $2.