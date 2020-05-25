1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Good Samaritans rescue 3-year-old boy from flipped kayak

News

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Plainfield Township firefighters are crediting a pair of good Samaritans for saving the life of a 3-year-old boy trapped under a flipped kayak.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department says it was alerted to the kayaking accident on the Rogue River near the Childsdale Avenue bridge around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say a kayak carrying the boy and one of his parents tipped over and the two were separated.

Austin Angell of Grandville and Halie Peters of Cedar Springs spotted the kayak about one-eighth of a mile downriver. Firefighters say the good Samaritans turned the kayak upright and freed the 3-year-old from the webbing he was tangled in.

Authorities say the child was alert and not injured, thanks to Angell and Peters.

“If it wasn’t for their quick actions, the outcome would have been much worse,” the firefighters’ union Facebook page states.

“Their willingness to take action saved the child’s life,” it adds.

Firefighters are urging boaters to stay off the Rogue River, which is fast-moving with unpredictable conditions because of recent rains.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss