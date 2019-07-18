Golisano patients receive special gift from American Heart Association

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two patients from the Golisano Children’s Hospital got a special summer gift from the American Heart Association on Thursday.

Judah Dantonia and Zach Losee got a summer adventure package. The package included tickets to Six Flags Darien Lake, Seabreeze and other fun summer destinations. The two also received a special Vermont Teddy Bear that has a scar from heart surgery.

“We are so thankful for this honor that the providers here think so highly of Zach and what he went through and it will be very nice to participate with Zach in these adventures that he is going to go on this summer with these tickets and just see the kid that he is,” said Zach’s mom Julie Priest.

The gifts came from the American Heart Association’s Heart Ball.