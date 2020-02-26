Golisano Children’s Hospital opens new Health and Wellness Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- The Golisano Children’s Hospital is expanding its health care services in Brighton. At an open house on Tuesday, they gave the first look at the new pediatric behavioral health and wellness building.

Construction for the building started in the spring of 2019, funded by a $5 million donation from Tom Golisano and many others in the community. Once construction is completed the new center will provide child and adolescent health services.

The new building will double the space for ambulatory and hospital services and is expected to increase the number of spots available from 22 to 33.

“So we anticipate with this increased capacity, will we not only provide needed services sooner but well also decrease the need for emergency room and inpatient visits,” says Michael Scharff, MD division of child and adolescent psychiatry.

Golisano Children’s Hospital receives over 100 referrals each week and more than 300 families in the area are on the waitlist for outpatient services. Leaders within the center say this could be the start of improving mental health in children throughout our community.

“The children that are waiting and families that are waiting is not without cost and not just a financial cost, but I mean cost to their mental health and well being. So, being able to get people connected to treatment sooner will not only provide needed services in relief at the moment, but it will prevent worst outcomes down in the road,” Schraff said.

Schraff says he hopes the facility will decrease the number of mental health related issues among the youth in the Rochester area.

The building is expected to open in June.