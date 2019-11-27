Golisano Autism Center celebrates its first Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Golisano Autism Center is celebrating it’s first Thanksgiving this year. The center opened in August.

Teachers looked to Charlie Brown for inspiration. The iconic character is the theme for Thursday’s celebration. The teachers and kids decided to focus on the friendships they are all thankful for — much like Charlie Brown and Snoopy.

“For our classroom we wanted to focus on the friendship interactions instead of food,” said Diane Kozar from Golisano’s Autism Center. “We really wanted to bring the theme of Thanksgiving and sharing and social for our kids at our preschool classrooms.”

The center served gluten-free pretzels and other foods that took the various needs for the students into consideration.