Victor teacher Thomas Zaccardo gets Golden Apple Award

Mr. Thomas Zaccardo is a math teacher at Victor Junior High. His student, Tyler Pero, nominated him for a Golden Apple Award. Tyler says Mr. Zaccardo teaches them about a lot more than math.

Tyler says, “Mr. Zaccardo is a great math teacher because he cares about his students and he doesn’t only teach math, he teaches about becoming a better leader in life.”

Principal Brian Gee says, “He loves his kids. He’s someone who’s the first person to greet kids in the hallway everyday and brings that enthusiasm into the classroom each day.”

Enthusiastic students lined the halls in Victor when we surprised Mr. Zaccardo with a Golden Apple. We asked him what he loves about teaching. “The best part of my day is the students… My goal is to get them comfortable, get them confident in their ability to do math and just apply that to the rest of what they do…. so it’s not just math, I try to teach a little bit about life too.”

He tells his students, if they fail at first, try again until you get it right. He says that’s a lesson in the classroom and life.