Twin brothers nominate Churchville-Chili business teacher for Golden Apple

She’s a business teacher at Churchville-Chili High School and she helps run the college and career center there.

Students say Ms. Maher goes out of her way to help and that’s why twin brothers wanted her to get the Golden Apple Award.

Nicholas and Andrew Melia are graduating high school this year and one thing they’ll take with them? Their memories from Ms. Maher’s class.

“Everyday after accounting, she would stick after and help me. Not only would she help me with my school work and the very complicated accounting class, she would help me with life struggles. She became like my best friend.”

“She really cares about all of her kids. She puts a lot of work into teaching and it’s just great that she got this award.”

After we surprised her, we asked Mrs. Maher her secret to being such a great teacher. “You don’t always focus just on the subject that they’re studying, you talk to them about life events… Because it’s important to them and they come here with a lot of things and it’s nice to be able to talk about what’s important to them outside of school, too.”

Nicholas and Andrew say they’ll remember those conversations and the day she received this recognition, long after graduation.