Spry Middle School’s Kevin Keiser recognized with Golden Apple Award

He’s passionate about teaching and patient with his kids. It all adds up to excellence. That’s why a Spry Middle School math teacher has won this week’s Golden Apple!

Mr. Kevin Keiser teaches sixth grade math at Spry Middle School in Webster. He’s known for his patience.

“Normal teachers would get really, really mad at some of the things but he doesn’t,” said Gavin Jones. “He um… I mean he just doesn’t get mad.”

Principal James Baehr says Keiser has a lot on his plate, but manages to connect with kids individually. “He coaches modified football for us. He’s busy with that. He has four kids of his own — family man and he just he treats our kids just like his own kids.”

Lia Lando: “We’re excited to give you the Golden Apple Award!”

Kevin Keiser: “Oh my goodness.”

Lando: “Gavin nominated you… He said that you’re very calm… What’s your secret?”

Keiser: “I guess I don’t know… I guess they just kind of wore me down so that ah… I have nothing left… I’m just kidding… It’s just patience…that’s all you need with these guys, is to have patience and listen to what they have to say.”

He adds, “They struggle and I struggle with them and it means a lot thank you… I’m sorry, ‘oh my god!’ My kids have made me emotional at home.”

And clearly his students appreciate his passion.