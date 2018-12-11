Northstar’s Sue Madison wraps up career as an art teacher with Golden Apple Award

Her students say she encourages them to think big and be creative! In this week’s Golden Apple report, we meet an art teacher who’s retiring after four decades: Sue Madison at Northstar Christian Academy.

Sue Madison has been teaching art for decades at Northstar Christian Academy in Rochester.

Principal Rob Johnson: “She’s been here a long time, 40 years, yes.”

Lia Lando: “And she’s retiring…”

Johnson: “And she’s retiring. She’s talked about it a couple times but we didn’t let her go.”

And for good reason: Principal Johnson says she works with students at all levels and goes out of her way to make sure they have what they need, often buying art supplies with her own money.

“She works with the whole school so K through 12. She’s able to deal with all those children on different levels and has a good bond with them all.”

Even though he’s sad to Ms. Madison go, he’s thankful she’s being recognized.

Lia Lando: “I’m Lia from Channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple Award. Congratulations! I understand you’ve been here 40 years and this is your last year.

Madison: “Yes, that’s right… I’ve been here 40 years. Loved every minute.”

Lia: “What’s changed over the years?”

Madison: “The kids grow up a little bit faster and they mature a little bit more… faster. I think social media and things like that have really affected their imaginations.”

Her advice to students: Use your imagination and always do your best.