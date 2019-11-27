Music Teacher Rob Line Wins Golden Apple Award!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — He’s a 2004 graduate of Irondequoit High School and now teaches at 3 Elementary Schools in West Irondequoit. Music Teacher Rob Line was nominated by 2 of his students for a Golden Apple.

Students Marian Woodson and Carter Straub look forward to singing their hearts out in Mr. Rob Line’s music class at Seneca Elementary School. Marian says, “I love that he’s always so nice to all of us and like he said, he let’s us play instruments.” Carter agrees, “He’s always nice to us. He never is really rude.”

We visited the class as they were singing a song about winter. They posted another song on youtube recently, a rap about Halloween. “I think it’s important to hook them with things they normally don’t do in music and to make things current and to just do the traditional folk songs,” explains Mr. Line.

Principal Alicia Spitz is also singing his praises, “Rob’s energy with the kids in the classroom he makes it come alive. He makes singing fun! I want to be in his class everyday with him.”

She was in his class when he got the Golden Apple.

Lia Lando: “Congratulations! We’re from channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple award!”

Rob Line: (talking to students who nominated him) “Thank you buddy! Thank you Marian. This means so much to me.”

Lia Lanso: “Obviously, you’re surpsise!”

Rob Line: “I am shocked! I am shocked. My heart is so full right now! People say why do you smile all the time? Becasue I have these wonderful faces to look at, and hear their wonderful voices everyday.”

Lia Lando: “What do you hope they learn from you?”

Rob Line: “Passion! I don’t care if they come out the best musician but if they can learn to have a passion, whether for music or something else, that’s the most important thing.”

You can see and hear that passion in his music class.