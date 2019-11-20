Ms. Jennifer Peterson Receives a Golden Apple!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Energetic, enthusiastic and caring. Those are just some of the words used to describe a special education teacher at the Newark Education Center. One of her longtime students and his Mom nominated her for a Golden Apple. We presented the award to Ms. Jennifer Peterson.

“It’s a struggle for these kids, especially being non verbal,” explains Lauie Wright. She gets emotional talking about her son, Aaron. He’s non-verbal and has other special needs. Laurie says his teacher, Ms. Jennifer Peterson has made all the difference in his educaiton. She says, “What I love best about her is that she focuses on their abilities, not their disabilitis.”

12-year old Aaron used a communication device to tell us why he loves his teacher, “Miss Jenn is the best teacher because she makes learning fun for me. She makes me smile everyday because she is always so happy.”

She was happy and surprised when we gave her a Golden Apple in front of students and staff at Newark Education Center.

Lia Lando: “I’m from Channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple Award. Congratulations! AAron and his Mom nominated you!”

Ms. Peterson: “Thank you! I feel very blessed to have the job I have and work with these children. I’m just at a loss for words. I don’t know what to say!”

Lia: “You didn’t expect this but they wanted to recognize you because you’ve made a big difference in Aaron’s life! What do you hope to accomplish as your position as a teacher?”

Ms. Peterson: “Just to make sure all the kids know they are cared for and loved whenever they come into my classroom and I’m always here for them.”

Judging from the applause and enthusiasm in the room, her students know that and are happy to have her as their teacher.