Mrs. Vicki Richardson gets The Golden Apple Award

Mrs. Vicki Richardson teaches 7th grade at Greece Athena Middle School. Her colleagues say she loves to joke around and interact with her students. News 8 surprised Mrs. Richardson with the Golden Apple Award.

Wendy Barton-Novellin nominated Mrs. Richardson. She says, “I nominated Vicki Richardson because I worked with her for many, many years and she really does care about the student.” She says Mrs. Richardson loves her job and wants students to love learning. Wendy tells us, “They walk into her classroom and the first thing they see is it is plastered with Harry Potter gear….. Seventh grade is an interesting and fun grade to teach. Those of us who do it, we do it because we love it and Vicki definitely loves it.”

Students, like Ian Strasenburgh, say she goes out of her way to help. “She cares about students when they’re hurt. (She) always tries to make you feel better.. She puts everyone else before herself.”

Today is about putting Mrs. Richardson first. Her student, nominator and a crew from News 8 surprised Vicki with a Golden Apple Award, and she was very appreciative. Lia Lando asked her what she likes about being a teacher. She said, “Oh my Gosh! What’s not to like? Look at these faces….. they’re great! Middle school is such a fun beast. I tell them I know their brains, they’re crazy brains better than they do.”

We say congratulations for Mrs. Vicki Richardson on receiving News 8’s Golden Apple Award.