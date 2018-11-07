Mr. Kevin Marriott gets Golden Apple Award

Penfield High School Student Kaya Keenan says she’ll never forget her Spanish teacher, Mr. Kevin Marriott. She says, “I wish a lot more teachers were like him. He’s just so excited about helping people and some teachers aren’t.”

She was sitting right next to Mr. Marriott when she went onto our News 8 website and nominated him for a Golden Apple. She says he was helping another student in study hall. “He spent a whole study hall period helping a student with her pronunciation for Spanish, and he gave her lists of music to listen to, and helped speaking and gave her worksheets and everything, and I was like ok this needs like recognition,” explains Kaya.

Jim Peiffer is Penfield’s Assistant Superintendent. He says Marriott is “a great example of an engaging, committed and skillful teacher.”

Students and staff were there when we surprised Mr. Marriott with a Golden Apple Award. The 11th grade Spanish class he was teaching cheered for Mr. Marriott. Lia Lando asked him what he loves about teaching. He told her “….all these kids right here. this is what I’m passionate about. I love helping them everyday. I love coming everyday. I can’t ask for a better job.”

Besides Spanish, Mr. Marriott hopes his students learn another valuable lesson from him. He says, “…Do your best and be yourself….”

One of many lessons Kaya says she’s already learned from Mr. Marriott.