Mercy teacher Alex Stryker wins Golden Apple Award

When Lauren Simmons goes to Mr. Alex Stryker’s social studies class, she’s use to being inspired.

“He teaches us how to be good people and how to lead and he gives us good advice and I don’t think he even realizes it. He’s a great guy,” Lauren says.

Our Lady Of Mercy Principal Martin Kilbridge says Stryker is also a soccer coach. Kilbridge tells us, “I think coaches bring a special trait to the classroom in that they know they’re teaching more than just skills but they’re teaching values and virtues.”

And that’s why he’s being recognized.

Lia Lando: “I’m from Channel 8 and you’re getting a Golden Apple Award. Your student Lauren here nominated you, congratulations!”

Mr. Alex Stryker: “This is quite the surprise!”

Lia Lando: “What do you like about teaching?”

Stryker: “There’s are a lot of things. I like the fact that I sometimes think I make a difference in people’s lives and there’s a certain moment that kids get when…it’s like something clicks. It’s something special.”

Lia: “Well clearly that clicked for Lauren and she appreciates all that you taught her and she nominated you for this.”

Stryker: “Thank you, Lauren”

Lia: “If there’s one lesson you want students…past, present, future to take away from you, what is it?”

Mr. Stryker: “A goal without a plan is just a wish. if you want to achieve something it’s good to have that goal… but unless you have a plan to help achieve that goal… then it’s just — it may not happen “

If his goal is to leave a lasting impression: Mission accomplished.