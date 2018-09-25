Megan Melville receives Golden Apple

Students and staff at Wheatland Chili Middle School say their art teacher, Mrs. Megan Melville, is hard-working and always has a smile on her face.

“What I like about Mrs. Melville is she’s always kind, she’s caring and teaching isn’t really a job for her because she cares about each and every one of her students equally,” says student Madison Baird.

Principal Eric Windover says the sixth, seventh and eighth grade art teacher has the ability to turn a bad day around. He says, “If she sees a student that’s down, kind of out, maybe tearful in the hallway…she will walk right up to them open arms, ‘oh come here honey’ and just swoop them right in.”

Now it’s time to recognize all her compassion and hard work.

Lia Lando: “We are so excited to give you a Golden Apple award for being an outstanding teacher! Congratulations!”

Mrs. Melville: ” (crying) I don’t like the camera in my face.”

Lia: “But you do love teaching?”

Mrs. Melville: “I love teaching…..I am the 28th teacher in my family so it’s in my blood. It’s the best thing I’ve done and it’s the only thing I could ever do well in life!”

And judging from the applause from her students, and the Golden Apple nomination from Madison Baird, she is certainly doing it well.