LeRoy Wolcott teacher receives Golden Apple Award

He started out working at Kodak but after many years on the job, he realized his true calling.

Mr. John Driscoll decided he wanted to be a teacher and now he’s being recognized for a job well done.

His student, Sydney Pullyback, a 4th grader at LeRoy Wolcott Street School, says Mr. Driscoll makes learning fun. That’s one of the reasons she nominated him for a Golden Apple.

“He makes everyone laugh, and he’s super funny, and he’s nice to all of his students,” explains Sydney.

Elementary school principal Carol Messura says Mr. Driscoll has a big heart. She says, “He loves students as if they’re his own and he just promotes that in his classroom. It’s just a big classroom community.”

A community more than happy to celebrate when Lia Lando and our crew surprised Mr. Driscoll with a Golden Apple.

Lia Lando: “Congratulations! You won a Golden Apple Award! Your student here, Sydney nominated you!”

Mr. John Driscoll: “Thank you so much!”

Lia Lando: “I understand this is your second career?”

Mr. John Driscoll: “Yes, I was at Kodak for a number of years and I took this job. It’s been the most rewarding job ever. If I can make a difference in a child’s life it’s the best rewarding thing ever.”

Driscoll has advice for current and future teachers. He says, “Appreciate the students if they work hard for you and then the rewards will come. If you make a difference in their day, ahh you can go home and tell stories. I had kids in 9th grade, 10th grade, telling me that I made a difference in their life and it’s so rewarding!”