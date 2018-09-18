Julia Mazzota receives Golden Apple Award

Do you remember that one teacher who always made you smile? Tuesday, we introduce you to a kindergarten teacher at T.J. Connors Elementary School.

Mrs. Mazzota has been teaching there for 15 years and she’s having a positive impact on her students and co-workers and now she’s the latest to receive a Golden Apple Award.

School isn’t always easy for kids, so when they come across a kind, smiling teacher like Mrs. Julia Mazzota, well, it can make all the difference — just ask Katie Smith.

“What I like about Mrs. Mazzota is she’s always so nice and kind,” says Katie.

“Very even-keeled, very loving,” says Gail Strang.

Her colleague and friend at T.J. Connors Elementary School says Mrs. Mazzota is one of those people who does everything for everybody else, but doesn’t expect anything in return.

“Sometimes when you might be upset with a situation, she’ll calm everyone down and she’s very compassionate.” That’s why Gail Strang nominated her for a Golden Apple Award.

Lia Lando: “We are here to give you a Golden Apple Award because of all the wonderful things that students and co-workers say about you!”

Mrs. Mazzota: “Thank you so much!”

Lia Lando: “I’ve heard that you have the ability to calm everyone down and unify.”

Mrs. Mazzota: “I try to I try to create a really nice, calm, relaxing classroom… We listen to music while we work and just have fun.”

And she hopes the kids learn a few lessons, too. “I hope that they can take away a love of being creative and being able to express themselves.”

And her students have no trouble expressing themselves. They were eager to tell us why they love Mrs. Mazzota so much.

“She’s very nice,” said Dean Kakaratazis. “She’s very good at art and that’s what I like about her.”

Katie Smith says, “She’s always been there for me and she always helps me when I need it.”