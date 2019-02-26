Irondequoit art teacher gets Golden Apple

The art teacher receiving this week’s Golden Apple, Ms. Lauren Reinert, is celebrating something else pretty big! It’s her 40th birthday!!!

Irondequoit High School Senior Louisa Weldy nominated her teacher. She says, “She knows each student on a personal level and she will do anything and everything she can to help them.”

Co-worker Sue Jacobs says Reinert encourages students to express themselves through art. Sue Jacobs tells us, “She asks the big questions and dares them to think deeply about the things that matter to them. I’ve actually been in a critique where half the class was crying because a kid was revealing their own story that was just so meaningful… including Ms. Reiner. “

Although we caught her on a day she’s feeling under the weather, she was very enthusiastic about receiving this recognition.

Lia Lando: “We’re from channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple Award. Congratulations!”

Ms. Reinert: “Are you serious? I’ve coveted the Golden Apple…..for real?? The day I’m sick.”

Lia: “I also heard it’s your birthday?”

Reinert: “It is! It’s my 40th birthday!”

Lia: “Well, you’ll always remember it!”

Reinert: “Oh my gosh! I got my Golden Apple!!! I love the Golden Apple! I love watching other teachers get the Golden Apple!”

And we love giving them out to teachers like you making a difference.