Golden Apple: Victor Spanish teacher gets honored

Mrs. Angelica Sanzotta teaches Spanish at Victor Senior High School. She loves her job and she loves America!

Her student Patrick Burns says she talks about the Golden Apple! “This is something that she’s wanted and she told us in the class. It’s one of the dreams that she has had to get the Golden Apple Award,“ explains Burns.

Students and staff say she deserves it. Principal Brian Siesto says, “She has a way of making students feel comfortable but the best thing about her is that she genuinely cares about students.“

She was genuinely surprised when we came into her classroom! Lia Lando announced, “You won a Golden Apple Award! Congratulations! Patrick nominated you!“

The class cheered as Patrick handed her the award. When asked what she wants her students to learn from her, Sanzotta says, “A sense of responsibility and that hard work pays off. When I first came to America, I came with a dream to become something that others would be proud of, and that I could lead by example. I want them to know that when you work hard and you don’t make excuses that it really does pay off!“

Sanzotta also talked about how she’s always wanted a Golden Apple. “I remember a long time ago telling my parents in Columbia that someday I was going to be on TV for a good reason,“ she explains.

She was right.