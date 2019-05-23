Golden Apple: Teachers get scholarships for grad school

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — With the school year coming to an end, News 8 honored all the amazing teachers we presented with Golden Apples this year.

More than 50 teachers joined us in-studio this week to be honored one final time. In addition, three teachers were honored with a scholarship from Roberts Wesleyan College.

With the scholarship, each teacher will be able to attend the college in the fall to further their education.

“It means an opportunity which I think is amazing,” says Tiffany Yarde, attending Roberts Wesleyan masters program. “Grad school can be expensive at times and can deter some teachers. You don’t teach so this gives teachers the opportunity to dive right in a pursue higher education.”

