Golden Apple: Spencerport teacher Brandon Rothdiener honored for his dedication

In this week’s Golden Apple report, we introduce you to a teacher whose job comes with its share of challenges.

He’s a special education teacher in Spencerport and, as Lia Lando reports, he has the patience it takes to make a difference.

Mr. Brandon Rothdiener teaches a small group of kids at Canal View Elementary, but he’s having a big impact! So much so that every single one of his teacher’s aides nominated him for a Golden Apple Award.

Here’s what they had to say about Mr. Rothdiener:

Tara Beeles: “He is a huge advocate for the boys and everything that they need and personally he’s been a great mentor for me.”

Alexa Tarnowski: “He’s just really a great person. He works hard with the kids to make them better everyday.”

Lisa Brennan: “He cares about life skills. It’s more than just the education. He does things like folding clothes. He just really cares deeply.”

Brittany Montgomery: “It’s just a very welcoming environment and with the kids he’s great.”

His colleagues say he has the patience and compassion it takes to make a difference in the lives of these students and that’s why we surprised him.

Lia Lando: “I’m from Channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple Award (clapping) congratulations.”

Mr. Rothdiener: “Thank you very much……Working with students with autism for the past 6 or 7 years…Everyday is a new day and you know challenges present themselves.”

Lia Lando: “At the end of the day, when you go home, what are you the most proud of?”

Mr. Rothdiener: “I’m most proud of the progress that my students make….even the small things.”

He says the small things are a big deal to him and his students!

