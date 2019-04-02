Golden Apple: Rush Henrietta business teacher helps run student cafe

The winner of this week’s Golden Apple Award started her career in business. Mrs. Colleen Murphy says she didn’t feel fulfilled in her previous position so she decided to become a teacher. Now, she enjoys preparing high school students for the real world.

There’s a lot to learn when it comes to running a business. Some things can’t be taught in a classroom. That’s why students at Rush Henrietta Senior High School are getting hands-on experience in a real coffee shop.

Student Emily Russell tells us the Comet Cafe recently opened inside the school. She’s one of many students working there alongside their business teacher, Mrs. Colleen Murphy.

“She plans. She orders the materials. She manages. She’s in there every single lunch. Every single day!” Emily explains.

Emily nominated Mrs. Murphy for a Golden Apple saying, “She does so much for all of her students and she never asks for anything in return.”

Principal Beth Patton says Murphy puts her students first. “When she is in she is all in, and she has really embraced the opening of the comet cafe this year,” Patton says.

That’s where we surprised her with a Golden Apple!

Lia Lando: “Congratulations! You won a Golden Apple Award! Emily nominated you! and Parker did, too!”

Colleen Murphy: “Thank you! Thank you! ” (clapping)

Mrs. Murphy says this award couldn’t have come at a better time. “We’ve had a crazy few weeks! Things are just settling down but this means a lot to me. It’s nice to be recognized.”

Murphy says she hopes her students learn a lot from her, including, “How to be good citizens in the world, and good employees and professionals, and how to go about things the right way, and go after what it is that they want to do.”