Golden Apple: Pal-Mac teacher honored for putting students first

Middle school can be a challenging time for kids, but students at Pal-Mac Middle School say their sixth grade teacher makes it fun and easy.

In this week’s Golden Apple, we surprise Mrs. Christy Alexander.

“She likes to play around in class like make jokes and tell stories and stuff while teaching.” Zachary Fetterly had Mrs. Christy Alexander for a teacher last year, in sixth grade. He says he can still count on her to lift his spirits.

“If you’re having a bad day, she’ll turn your day around, make you happy.”

“She’s the perfect match for this grade level because she just takes the opportunity to connect with students, to find out what they’re interested in, ask them about their day. If she sees that a student is having a bad day, she’ll come down to the office and talk with them.”

Principal Darcy Smith says Mrs. Alexander puts the kids first, always taking time out of her own day to help others. But on this day, others took time to recognize her.

