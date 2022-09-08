ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8’s Golden Apple is back for the new school year and the race is on.

With the newest academic year slowly taking shape in our region, teachers and professors are preparing for a return to normalcy and more time with their students in more than two years.

News 8 is gearing up for our annual Golden Apple awards — all in a mission to celebrate and honor those who make class so memorable.

Last year, nearly 40 teachers were presented with the Golden Apple Award. News 8’s Ally Peters spent the school year recognizing teachers with the award, thanks to loved ones, colleagues and students who nominated them. You can watch all the surprises here.

It’s now time for you to hand-pick your favorite teachers. Spread smiles in our area’s teaching community by filling out this year’s golden apple nomination form by clicking below:

Coverage of the 2022 Golden Apple Awards will begin in approximately two weeks.

Golden Apple 2022 Review